Citigroup Inc. Sells 91,104 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IEFA opened at $75.00 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82.

