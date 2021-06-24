Citigroup Inc. Sells 187,917 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 822,139 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

