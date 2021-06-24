Citigroup Inc. Sells 187,917 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Hexcel worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

