Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $875.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

