Citigroup Inc. Has $13.53 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.81. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

