Citigroup Inc. Has $12.51 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

