Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,368 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $107.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

