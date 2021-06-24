Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 251.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $67,557,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

