Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,692 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Assurant worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Assurant by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Assurant stock opened at $154.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

