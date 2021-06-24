Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.62. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

