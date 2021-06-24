Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890,004. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

