Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.