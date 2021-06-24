CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.05 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.72 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

