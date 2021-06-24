China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 178,480 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 46,813.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,831 shares during the quarter. China XD Plastics accounts for 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.65% of China XD Plastics worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

