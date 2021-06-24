Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.61

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.61 and last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 62572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSH.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1,928.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

