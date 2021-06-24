CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$110.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.56.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE GIB.A traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$112.65. 13,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,433. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.75. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a market cap of C$27.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.