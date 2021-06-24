Cerner Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Cerner has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cerner to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.14 on Thursday. Cerner has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

