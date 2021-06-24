Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LEU opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a P/E ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 2.64.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $394,807.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,230 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

