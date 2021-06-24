Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Celanese by 304.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Celanese by 497.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.03. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

