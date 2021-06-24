Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 660,180 shares.The stock last traded at $120.35 and had previously closed at $118.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $131,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $48,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

