Caspian (CSP) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $395,425.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00612119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

