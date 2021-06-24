Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $3,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.09. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

