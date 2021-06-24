Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

CADNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385. Cascades has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.