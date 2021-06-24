CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CarLotz stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 109,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $647.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

