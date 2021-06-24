Carla C. Chavarria Acquires 1,313 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $228.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.