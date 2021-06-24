Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

