Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $31.34 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,945 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 37,428 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xilinx worth $31,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.37. 33,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

