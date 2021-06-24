Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $18.79 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 29,306 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $167.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,842. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

