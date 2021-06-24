Capitolis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 609.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,902 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.16. 51,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $393.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.