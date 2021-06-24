Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 77,043 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 205.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Qorvo worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,797. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

