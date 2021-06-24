Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 256,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,931. The company has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

