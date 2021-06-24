Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $$100.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 123,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $100.51.

