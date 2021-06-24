Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,118 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 314,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,512,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

