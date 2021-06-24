Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 66,505 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises 1.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,117. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30.

