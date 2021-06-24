Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Shares Down 2.4%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

