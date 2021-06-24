Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.84. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 356,198 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

