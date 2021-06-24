Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.