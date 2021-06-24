Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Shares of CATC opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $603.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

