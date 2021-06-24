Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

