Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRNCY. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

CRNCY opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

