Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 197.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

COG opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

