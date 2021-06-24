C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $622,654.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,754,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 8,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,907. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

