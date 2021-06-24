BWP Trust (BWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.57.

Get BWP Trust alerts:

About BWP Trust

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ÂASXÂ) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (ÂBWPÂ or Âthe TrustÂ) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (ÂBunningsÂ).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.