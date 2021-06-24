BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Cap of $39.40 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and $24,547.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00615910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00077169 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

