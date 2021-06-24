BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 205.90 ($2.69). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 202.60 ($2.65), with a volume of 18,824,129 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BT.A shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £20.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.41.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

