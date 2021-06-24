BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.28. BSQUARE shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 86,886 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.63.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

In other news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 143,903 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

