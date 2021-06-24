BSClaunch Trading 48.4% Lower This Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $214,375.07 and $105,613.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00107879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.03 or 0.99539525 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

