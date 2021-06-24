Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Raised to C$74.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price objective increased by CIBC to C$74.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$52.90 and a one year high of C$69.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

