Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Price Target at $147.40

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,130. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

