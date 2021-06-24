Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $33.90

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

